Imagine The Doors crossed with Essential Logic. Hawkwind fronted by a sore-throated Stevie Nicks. Kathleen Hanna taking the reins of The Nation of Ulysses.



On third album ‘Under the Spell of Joy’ LA group Death Valley Girls retain the trippy sheen from previous releases, but, go more expansive, further out ‘there’, beyond the back and beneath the forefront. There’s a simmering (pre)tension throughout, the sun-drenched backdrop privy to the murky underbelly of the City of Fallen Angels. Dusk to dawn is where the action is born(e). Under the cover of night is where the astral plane takes off. Get on board.



Bonnie Bloomgarden’s idiosyncratic beseeched preaching augments the group’s self-termed ‘space gospel’ which is complete and replete with chants, choirs, and rousing choruses, all designed to encourage unabashed joining in and singing along. Human-tras for a new state of mind.



‘Hypnagogia’ is like The Go-Gos goes Sunset Strip ’66. As Gabe Flores’ sax flails and wails and the ivories shimmer and glimmer like crystalline raindrops the track builds from subliminal somnabulance to a seminal psyche-trance. The awaking mind playing tricks on the self, the chorus of chatter a sign of slumber’s end. Or is it?



The outstretching quavering please-pleas of ‘Hold my hand’ (st)rips the percussive, recursive heartbeat from The Velvet Underground’s intoxicant-impatient anthem ‘I’m waiting for the Man’. This and ‘Day Miracle Challenge’ are supremely held together by guitarist Larry Schemel’s fretboard yanking, the latter track copping a move from proto-punk pioneers The Flamin’ Groovies with its ‘Shake! Some! Action!’ call to arms … hips and legs.



‘The Universe’ is a meditative rumination on the cosmic cosplay and all its components coming on like post-Syd Pink Floyd. The biggest questions require the simplest of answers, it’s all in the asking. A metronomic thrumbeat carries wailing saxual squealing, a pulse-like organ lurks in wait.



‘Little Things’ is an all-out pop nugget, a large testament to the minutiae that make up the meaning of existence. ‘Under the spell of joy’ is a haunting glam stomper that channels ‘Tobacco Road’ that erupts into a far-out wig-out.



In summary: A futuristic jazz set. Mystic postpunk. Shamanic beat preachers. Mellow-tronics. A glorious marriage of garage rock and harmonious freakbeat-popping.



