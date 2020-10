JayQ The Legend

An inspiring figure who has helped others as well as overcome domestic abuse and his own mental difficulties, JayQ is now a hugely successful recording artist placing in both the official UK and US charts, getting number 1 in the iTunes and Music Week charts as well as appearing on MTV among others.Music News got in touch to find out more.My resilience comes from music and hope. I used my writing to guide me to a place of safety in my mind while hoping for better days. Those days are here and now.Afrobeat comes from the earth, it is the sound of the wind, trees, water and thunder. Afrobeat connects us all it is the original music made by life on earth. Just put a heat beat on a scale and you will see.Women world-wide are the instrument of nature and the protectors of baby boys. We owe them the respect to honor their amazing nature and power. I am inspired by the women in my life who carried the world on their shoulders and still had time to nurture, lead and inspire me. I am talking about, mothers, teacher, professionals and leaders worldwide.I wrote songs with the talented producers you mentioned. More deeply moving and feel good songs are coming in 2021 to make you dance and feel positive about life. A Movie I co-wrote with Miriam Bavly (Breakout Music CEO) called, The App That Stole Christmas, was just picked up by a major network in the U.S., so it will be broadcasted to over 50 million homes this Christmas holiday season.I love the subtle and minimalist confidence of SADE. I hope to do a song with her.I am influenced by the immortal spirituality and patience of Bob Marley (his son Rohan Marley is a personal friend of mine).I like the boldness of Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish they are both Amazing Girls who rock the world.The heat of New Orleans is food the lungs are music. It is the place that Blues Music, Jazz and the Reggae Beat was perfected right down to the street level. It will always be a low cost of living, festive creative hub.The only law I do is free advice when asked and with my label Breakout Music. I was on the front line fighting for human and civil rights in court when the world was not watching a few years ago. I am happy to be in the limelight spreading love and the feel good.Hope for a better day, develop your talents and gifts. Run away as soon as you can to yourself.1) Body Talk watch video 2) It Could Be You Holiday Feeling watch video 3) Holiday Feeling watch video Better days are ahead of us. We must protect each other, and our planet. Aliens exist, they see us as one race #Human.Thank you for giving me this opportunity.JayQ The Legend