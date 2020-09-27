Album The Flaming Lips American Head Stuart Large Share with:





Conventional is not a word you associate with The Flaming Lips but that said, the title for their 16th album, American Head, is arguably their most sensible yet considering previous outings such as Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots and In a Priest Driven Ambulance. So if you are an advocate of not ‘judging a book by its cover’ then it’s a philosophy that might serve you well, as this latest offering from the band, thirty years on from their first commercial success, is both intriguing and experiential.



The Flaming Lips are a seasoned band and although the line-up has changed on a fairly regular basis since their inception in 1983, they have managed to stay the distance. Only one half of the Coyne Brothers,Wayne, remains supported by other founding members Michael Ovins and Steve Drozd alongside a more elaborate ensemble of musicians.



From the get-go this album is a slow-burner. An acquired taste? Yes, but while there are some lavish and indulgent samples such as a dog barking in key (which might draw another comparison to Brian Wilson’s Pet Sounds) there are some thoughtfully constructed songs with variation in tempo, instrumentation and vocal overdubs which draw you in.



The mood is melancholic at times, yet deeply dark at others. This album catches Wayne Droyd in reflective mood, there are almost enough references to mind-altering Drugs to warrant a Police investigation, which may explain the very convincing sirens in You N Me Sellin Weed ( I recommend not listening to this while driving along, it’s likely to have you checking the rearview mirror).



If an album is going to show signs of weakness, it’s typically lower down the running order, but

conversely this one is all about the later tracks for me. There is a run of four with a hypnotic cadence as one seamlessly flows to the next, its absorbing with astute production.



The overriding theme seems to be a yearning for times past such as Assassins of Youth : ’I don’t know what to do, oh my younger self, I miss you…’ proclaims Coyne and you wonder if this is natural ageing or another Songwriter being put in an extraordinary set of circumstances in 2020. There are all kinds of influences in The Flaming Lips songs, from some Sgt. Pepperish strings to the spacial swirling rhythms akin to Beck. There’s an A-list cameo appearance from Kasey Musgraves on God And The Policeman and it works brilliantly. I’m not sure if the running order will become preemptive, but there are certainly passages of this album which are highly pleasurable. It’s better to let it happen to you, than listen to it, sober or not!

