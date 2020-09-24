In light of recent world events the simple pleasure of a restaurant meal is something we no longer take for granted. With Covid on the rise again the sector will be bracing themselves for another rough ride. That said, on the day the 10pm curfew came into effect, the normally straightforward step of walking through the plush Mayfair surroundings of Quaglino's took on an altogether more significant and joyful aspect.



The pandemic has made us appreciate going out more than ever and today is a double whammy. Not only am I looking forward to some of the finest cuisine and ambience in London but also welcoming back the joy of live music.



The ever evolving Quaglino cocktail list is always a pleasure to behold, currently offering their new 'I Wish...' range. We opted for the 'I Wish I Was Rich & Famous', a deliciously sweet strawberry champagne concoction and the 'I Wish I Could Fly', stronger martini drink, both meticulously presented.



Tonight's band came in the shape of The Juke Joints and Otis Redding's (Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay eased us into the set. With black t-shirts, trousers and beige linen jackets the five-piece (bass, guitar, drums, trumpet, vocals) instantly warmed up the relaxed mood. Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' followed with 'Country Road' and a delightfully laid-back country version of 'Mr Brightside' entertaining the lucky diners.



Quaglino's has been doing this for years and has mastered the art of combining the live music experience with exquisite food. Cured Loch Durarte salmon, avocado, pickled ginger, fennel & orange / Provancale puff pastry tart aux fine, herb salad, olive & black garlic emulsion where our well received starters. Followed by pan roasted Gilt sea bream, curried mussel pottage, saffron potatoes, foraged sea herbs / roast cornfed chicken breast, Jerusalem artichoke puree, wild mushrooms, charred leak mains followed. Dark chocolate marquise, white chocolate & truffle ice cream, gold leaf / Irish creme brûlée, espresso cremeux brought our culinary experience to a close.



The music continued with the lead singers effortless vocals and wide range comfortable in many styles. Sting's 'Englishman in New York', 'Wonderwall', 'Stand By Me' were all well received. My personal favourite was an uptempo jazz mix of 'Hit The Road Jack / Sweet Dreams'. 'I Wanna Be Like You' from The Jungle Book was another highlight in a well worked set. Lionel Ritchie's 'All Night Long' brought the night's musical entertainment to an end.



If you can, treat yourself now and venture out to support your favourite restaurants as their future has never been more uncertain. This outing was a total pleasure which I wholeheartedly recommend on every level. Quaglino's is a welcome ray of sophistication and sunshine in these dark times.

