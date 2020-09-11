Album Spaven x Sandunes Spaven x Sandunes Kevin Quinn Share with:





Following a chance meeting at a dawn soundcheck at a festival Mumbai electronic artist Sandunes (Sanaya Ardeshir) finally collaborates with London-based jazz-drummer/precussionist (Richard) Spaven on a seven track E.P. that breathes fresh impetus in the notion of new age and redraws new territories for frigid and rigid ambient sound-maps.



The products on show typifies how music naturally transverses and transgresses the ideas of barriers, borders and blockades. If walls are erected to inhibit and prohibit then the exploration of free space (internal/external) allows for true expression and pure accession.



Collectively this is a perfect blend of comedown hypnotica and stay-up narcotic (and/or vice versa depending on your tipple): subdued beats and bleeps where sounds (re)create and sustain the mood, offering paths of escape no matter how fleeting. Music is your radar, stay attuned and follow the signal.



‘Tree of Life’ and ‘Can’t say that to you’ remind of Tangerine Dream’s filmic journeys to the outer limits of a narrative, stretching and testing the fabrics of reality. Stories within stories, histories on top of histories, articulating the adlibbing of life that goes against the scripted scenarios society strives to impose. Music has the capacity to get you off-grid, to be rid, to stay hid. A liberating dance to the trance.



‘1759 outro’ is a breakbeat manifesto, a slumbering jazz-pizzazz that closes proceedings. Head suitably cleansed, mind pleasurably drained of debris.



This is turn-ya-headnoise-down music, a chance to switch-off, unplug and recharge free from the circuits of coercion and chaos that dominate the (for)everyday.

