There can have been very few artists in recent years (even decades) who deliver music of such unwaveringly consistently as The Boy Least Likely To. The British duo, made up of Pete Hobbs and Jof Owen, released their debut 15 years ago, and a year on from the release of their 'Greatest Hits’ album in 2019, they have put together a collection of B sides and unreleased rarities.



Like the rest of us, the band have seen very little of each other since March and had to put a pause on recording new songs together as the world went into lockdown. They spent this time apart wisely, opting to go through old hard drives and CDs to see what they could find.



I’m pleased to report that the result of their lock-down endeavour is a joyous collection of hidden gems for fans old and new to embrace and enjoy. Comprising of 13 tracks taken from their 16 years together, ‘The Wrong End Of A Rainbow’ is a delight from beginning to end. From their synth pop tribute to Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama 'A World Of Polka Dots’, all the way through to the closing woozy version of early b-side ‘Cuddle Me’, it’s a cottonwool wrapped 40 minutes of indie-pop. Never before released 'Little Boxes’ is wonderful, the French version of debut-album favourite ‘Hugging my Grudge’ brings a smile to your face, and the delightfully orchestral version of classic track ‘It Could’ve Been Me’ (featuring vocals by indie pop legend Gwenno) sounds glorious.



The promise of new music from the band in the future is exciting, and this collection of rarities will more than help pass the weeks / months until that new material arrives for our listening pleasure .