Save for purist vintage rock n roll sticklers and ultra-modern beatsmiths, a vast number of musical projects in 2020 exist as a hybrid of traditional instruments and purely electronic ones. The prog masters of the 60s and 70s incorporated analog synths, embracing new technology as fast as they could invent it. This continued through the synth-fuelled 80s. Now, into the third century of the millennium, we are becoming integrated cybernetic organisms. Crafting fantastical soundscapes in our computers and then layering on real instruments to taste. The debut album from NYC solo artist Vast Caldera fully embraces this integration, using coded programming to build video game-like sonic environments while letting his guitar infuse the music with the soul of a living, breathing being. Often fuzzy, jagged, bursting from the confines of an electronic world. This brainchild of Justin Weiss seeks to take the best of both worlds and merge them into one.



Vast Caldera 1's lead-off track 'Romance' has many of the markers of another progressive psychedelic opening piece, 'Maggot Brain' from Funkadelic's 1971 classic album of the same name. 'Romance' works on a similar premise. The slight, unassuming backing track percolates with possibilities as a music box-like piano is met with staccato strings. Juxtaposing the serenity, Weiss enters with a guitar lead, soaked in distortion. The wailing line is crude and forceful against the soft backing track. Eventually the two meld and sink into a groove.



'Adamant's intro brings a Clockwork Orange ambiance to precede a dark minor guitar meandering through an 8-bit video game subterranean level. 'Glory' marches with a lively stomp. Synthetic brass chime in alongside guitars that almost slip into a 70s disco-blues groove. Strings rev up the tension over a stuttering synth bass. The recurring theme of haunting reverb piano closes out the eclectic track. 'Nightfall' sets the stage for a cold crisp night with almost Christmas-like touches thrown in as the guitar takes on a playful festive tone.



The final track 'Dawn' showcases Weiss at his most effective. Elements are brought in as needed to show a clear direction. The piano parts imply a certain grandeur met in kind by his heavy driving guitar. The haunting piano makes a reprise at the very end to round out the album.



Vast Caldera 1 shows potential but still doesn't seem to have its direction fully fleshed out. The intent is clear, to have a blistering guitar track breathe soul into the imaginative worlds created by the synthetic. However, too often the guitar meanders, simply filling up space, rather than being used judiciously for a greater impact. Perhaps on further releases to elements will more seamlessly coalesce.

