The Riptide Movement fall head over heels on their new single ‘Fall A Little More In Love’.



The Irish band has had its share of successes over the years. Readers may remember the band scored a number one on the Irish chart, with the 2014 album Getting Through. The outfit’s website also highlights a noteworthy appearance at Glastonbury.



For those that haven’t heard of The Riptide Movement this latest single offers a good jumping on point. ‘Fall A Little More In Love’ is carefree friendly cheer in rock form.



The song opens and a ping-pong-ing beat soon pricks the listener’s attention. Somehow it feels as if it’s a tune plucked from the 80s.



Guitars crank out a bright rhythm sure to make even the most stubborn of toes tap. The tracks tune strikes the right balance between being energised and relatively light.



Lyrics tell a feelgood story of love and life. The storyteller points out:





“What it is I’m trying to say to you, is that life’s got a funny way of sneaking up and surprising you, I was lost and then I found you..”.



The vocals proved to be enjoyable as they combined well with the strong supporting musicianship.



Overall, ‘Fall A Little More In Love’’s earworm sound is aided by breezy lyricism. Definitely worthy of being added to a feelgood playlist or two.



