If you’re in the market for some heavy psychedelic funk then J D Simo’s second album will be right up your street.



A lot of the best elements of Hendrix & P-Funk presented by a three piece with no inhibitions or constraints, the album is a riot of screaming guitar solos, massive drumming and furious bass lines with no quarter asked or given. When they slow it up, as they do on ‘One Of Those Days’, Simo’s vocals are sweet and clean (think Curtis Mayfield) and the rhythm section show they are a lot more than an attack force.



The ten tracks here seem to skip by in a minute but every track tells you something different about the band and the way they lay down their audacious soul(s).



I met JD a few years back and he showed a real knowledge of musical history and heritage and this album really shows he has the feel for what Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page were laying down all those years back but when you cut it with the funk sensibilities of Sly Stone or George Clinton it becomes something else again.



The whole album is a joy to delve deeply into and I found myself cueing it up again and again, just losing myself in their very twisted headspace.



