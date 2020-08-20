Single As We Leave Stories We Tell Joe McIndoe Share with:





As We Leave revels in their yesterday’s on ‘Stories We Tell’.



As adults hurtling through, the joys, stresses, strains, and challenges of life, we’ve all had that moment. That moment when we look back happily on younger simpler days, and yearn, perhaps just for a second to be back there again.



Isle of Wight band As We Leave ponders the past on their latest 60s inspired track ‘Stories We Tell’. In press notes for the song, Caine Entwistle explains:

“Fond memories lost in time that you long to recreate but know, deep down, they are gone...”

The singer continues:



“but no amount of idealism or cynicism should impinge on trying to articulate those feelings. The wonderment of discovering ‘that record’ that changed your life, the carefree, naive attitude of youth, the jarring possibility that the best things have passed.”.



While Entwistle’s words strikes a sad note, the lyrics settle instead for contented musing. The band sing of “Summers spent walking in fresh, sun kissed meadows", “feet in snow” and “fire nights, sipping wine, indulging delights”.



It isn’t quite the “big dreams” told of in the days of youth, but every memorable moment has its own nostalgic perfection.



Entwistle may feel that his best days have been and gone, but the song holds a more optimistic tone. The single closes as the listener hears:



“You and I, we’re reaching for the stars in everything we do”.



In essence, our lives may not be perfect, time may lead us in a different direction, but there will always be the idealism of memory. The words hold the hope, that no matter our stage in life there's always an opportunity to create new memories.



The lyrics are supported by a slow almost wistful rock sound. Fittingly the guitar itself feels like a call-back to another time.



For the most part the lyricism and the musicianship combined well to create a dreamy hazy feel.



This is with the exception of a continuous reverb effect which plagues much of the track and makes it difficult to truly take in what is being said. While not necessarily an issue for all, it has the potential to annoy if the ear fixes on it.



