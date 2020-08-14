Album Busty and The Bass Eddie Joe McIndoe Share with:





Busty and The Bass Provides slick jazz and soul to go with a few musical surprises along the way.



Promotional single ‘Out Of Love’ impressed with its bright and bubbly funk. The guest vocals of Macy Gray proved to be a warm treat on a fun offering.



Press for the eight-piece group proudly declares that this sophomoric effort “pulls from a 50 year history”. To be fair to the folks in PR Busty deliver, marrying the traditional and more modern sensibilities.



The dozen song set combines, jazz, funk, and soul to create a vibrant melodic experience. Eddie attempts to strike the balance between a playful bounce and mellow moments, and for the most part succeeds in doing so.





After opener ‘Out Of Love’ has set the stage, the earnest ‘kids’ continues to peek the ear’s interest. Piano bounces and the drum booms, while the keyboard provides a hint of psychedelia.



The song is a reassuring nudge to parents, to let their children live, learn, and grow into themselves. Nick Ferraro sings:

“Give them a chance to find themselves now, they're gonna show how, they're gonna show how, to not be so proud”.



As you would expect from a soulful project the vocals provided by Ferraro and Alistair Blu are warm, achingly smooth, and full of flavour throughout.



When not dealing with the next generation‘(Kids’) or getting high in another galaxy, (‘ET’) the album takes on the highs and lows of love. The rock inflicted ‘Little Late’ cuts bait on an unfaithful partner, ‘Figure It Out’ confidently demands “don’t tell me I can’t live without you” as ‘Cold Nights’ gently gets cosy with the lover.



Produced by Neal Pogue (Tyler the Creator) and executive produced by Earth Wind & Fire’s Verdine White, the 12 tracks successfully mix soul jazz and even a tinge of rock to keep the listener tapping their foot.



‘Little Late’ catches the ear with a whaling guitar riff, ‘Clouds’ drifts as the psychedelic synths take hold, while ‘Baggy Eyed Dopeman’ takes the listener to a wild West saloon.



Overall, Eddie impresses with its energetic musical palette. The musicianship and the vocals pair well, as Busty and The Bass hold the listener from start to finish.









