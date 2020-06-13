Album Sean Ardoin Came Thru Pullin Andy Snipper Share with:





It isn’t often that I find myself listening to royalty but Sean Ardoin’s family history goes back four generations to legendary Creole musician Amédé Ardoin, whose songs are the foundation for Cajun and Creole music, followed by Bois Sec Ardoin, one of the best-known practitioners of the state's rural Creole sound for six decades; and Sean’s father, Lawrence "Black" Ardoin.



In his own right Sean has performed at Carnegie Hall, been twice nominated for a Grammy and has been a solo artist for twenty years,



Aaaand this album is an absolute joy from the opening of the title track and on for 10 tracks that have Zydeco flavours in a funk and soul masterclass that will get a corpse dancing with delight. All the numbers here are drawn from his solo albums, reimagined and with new stylistic elements that bring them well into the world of 2020.

He started a new genre called Kreole Rock and Soul in order to express his artistry without the confines of the traditional Zydeco idiom.



Instead of a straight Creole and Zydeco workout he has so much more in his music and the sheer funk of his music is breathtaking. Ardoin’s accordion flavours every track but the core rhythm is what drives the music and his fine voice adds the spice.



He can handle a ballad as well and ‘It’s Love’ is a gorgeous modern smooch song but for me a track such as ‘Gumbo Time’ is the style of the album - complex rhythm and vocal crosstalk that reminded of Parliament at their finest.



He is Louisiana born and bred but this takes Zydeco to a new place and Kreole Rock and Soul sums it up about right.

Masterpiece of music.



