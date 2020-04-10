Album The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood Blue Sky Andy Snipper Share with:





The Reverend Shawn Amos’ last album was a monster ‘The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down’ was a critical success and launched him into 2 years of non-stop touring with his backing band The Brotherhood.

They finally got a break from touring and holed up in the Hill country of Texas – diametrically opposed to the usual haunts of LA where they could put this album together.



The Brotherhood consist of Brady Blade on drums, Christopher Thomas on bass & Chris Roberts on guitar, all long time associates of Amos and all genuine superstar sessioneers with artists such as Buddy Guy, Norah Jones, Carly Simon, Dave Matthews and many more.

There is a remarkable closeness to the music – emotional and in terms of soundscape. The four have been working so much as a unit that there is a seamless manner to their playing and groove. Amos voice is both tight and emotional but also has a sense of relaxedness to it and his harp playing , especially on ‘Albion Blues’. Is awesome.



There is a less hectoring style to the album and more of a sense of easy playing while his songs range from honky tonk to gospel/soul to country and Americana and still keep a sharp political edge to them.



I enjoyed every minute of the album and I suspect that is because the whole band had a great time making it.

Just a very fine album.



