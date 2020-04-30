If you haven't had the chance to listen to Heiðrik's award-winning 2016 album Funeral, we strongly suggest a listen to the record which details his experience of growing up as an LGBT youth in the Faroe Islands. Emotionally charged and beautifully delivered, it unsurprisingly saw the talented young man draw comparisons to Rufus Wainwright and Antony & The Johnsons. Having spent the last four years touring the record, building his reputation even further, the pressure is on for his long-awaited new record, Illusions.



Illusions does not try to be Funeral. While many artists spend their subsequent career trying to recreate the record that brought them acclaim, Heiðrik has moved past his debut. Although still distinctively a Heiðrik record, his dramatic flair is still centre stage, but his personal story had moved from his childhood narrative of self-discovery to the melodrama of relationship break-ups.



A stirring 20s driven cinematic sound, which incorporates an interesting fusion of jazz, cabaret and chanson, Illusions is an irresistible collection of 10 songs from the moment you press play. As you subconsciously sway along to the timeless melodies, Heiðrik's lush vocals take you on a magical insight into his fragile mind and his tender recollections of love and heartbreak.



The themes are once again universally delivered. While Heiðrik's emotional connection to his lyrics are drawn from his person re-telling of his tale, his ability to relate his experience to those of his listener are second to none.



Although the lilting Bitter, woeful Miss Your Body Not Your Head and strangely optimistic This Ship Has Sailed are notable highlights, Illusions is a fully captivating listening experience.

