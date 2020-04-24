Debut album from a very engaging young band out of Accra led by Emmanuel Ofori.



The album is a small delight, taking Highlife sounds up a notch and creating a sound that is incredibly danceable.



Combining a beautiful horn section with multiple percussive sounds and strong guitar playing creates a general tone that is light and bubbling with joy and the massed vocals on tracks such as ‘Cocoase’ adds a sense of reverence and naturality to their sound. They are a wonderful throwback to the best days of Ghanaian music but they are also as modern as 2020.



“Back in the days in the 60s and 70s we had so many bands in Ghana, if you go to a pub to have drink or something there isn’t a DJ, no, there is a band playing and they are playing their own music. Ghana is one of the richest places when it comes to music. Hugh Masekela, Fela Kuti, Orlando Julius or Richard Bona, they all came to Ghana to learn. The new generation is not so focused on the traditional side of Ghanian music, so we want to bring it back.”

Emmanuel Ofori, founding member of Santrofi



The jazz tinges to their sound are unmistakeable as are the nods to Calypso and even Afrobeat.



Very, very good album and a very worthy debut – these guys are something special.



