There are many things I like in music but the sound of a good hard rock three piece is close to the top of the list and Molly Karloff are a very good trio.



This EP is full of terrific riffs, hammerblow drumming and strong basslines, coupled with Simon Guilliard’s outstanding vocals and classic songs.

Jowie Adkins drumming is monstrous, all big eats and shattering cymbals while bass man Dan Podbery lays down sterling bass.



The single ‘She Said’ is great fun, somewhere that grunge crosses over with Indie, and 5 minutes of jump-around-the -room fun.



This really is classic rock material in the best way – loud, proud and exciting – and it is little wonder they are building a massive following at festivals and the like.



ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW! ,