A single release from Joe Bonamassa is not a common thing and I have to say that I’m surprised by just how damn good the single actually IS.



The song relates the time that Joe was urged by his friends to seek professional help for emotional issues and how he found redemption through his ‘Conversation With Alice’.



It is really strong, upbeat and his voice and playing are really at their best. There is a powerful riff running all through it and his love of classic rock shines out. This is one of the most listenable songs he has done in a long while and about the first thing that really feels like a proper single.







Stream it on any service: http://joeb.me/StreamAlice



