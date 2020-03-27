Single Amanda St John Made Myself A Name (Arvo Party mix) Andy Snipper Share with:







This is a VERY different Amanda St John! Dark, funky and unashamedly sexy – raunchy even.

She has always had a great voice but this is something a lot more intense and it’s bloody good too.



It is taken from her album ‘The Muscle Shoals Sessions’ and the new mix pulls out the smokiness of her voice with the accompanying video displaying a sassy and pouty look that is quite a way away from her usual wholesomeness.



A few words from Amanda on the song: “ 'Made Myself a Name' is an upbeat song about the struggles of trying to make it as a singer. I wanted a quirkier, more 70's Tom Waits vibe on this one and thought a remix might be a good option to make it stand stronger as a single. I'm a big fan of collaborating and had wanted to work with Arvo Party for a while so thought it would be a good opportunity to see what he could bring to this track. I totally love what he's done with it, he's brought the song to a whole new level!”



Frankly, if this were by Elles Bailey I wouldn’t be surprised and I am thoroughly enjoying hearing this song with the strength of this mix.

Very well worth a few minutes of anyone’s ears.





