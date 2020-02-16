The wonderful Jack Terroni comes to Music News HQ for an interview and session on 16th February 2020.
Check out the Music News session version of 'Everybody Needs Love' accompanied on guitar by Eddie Oggle.
NEW Soulful London based Singer-Songwriter presented with ‘BEST NEW MUSIC VIDEO 2019’ at Pinewood Studios.
In this 'post-truth,' age, Jack Terroni is different... His music is an authentic brand of hard-hitting soul examining the human condition in all its beauty and violence. 'Everybody Needs Love' is the first single from his forthcoming debut album 'What my Soul told me' and serves as a timely reminder that it's never too late to return to Love…
The video for the single has recently won ‘The Sylvia Anderson Award’ for ‘BEST NEW MUSIC VIDEO 2019’ chosen by the Thunderbirds creator panel at Pinewood Studios and features film actor, Ed Coleman (28 days later), and former British Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion - Frank Buglioni.
The film invites you into a murky world of crime and presents you with a moral decision to make… Furthermore, Jack's music will be featured in a gritty theatre production in the Autumn of 2020, as he explores ego/soul dynamics through prose and song, based on the work of esteemed personal transformation author, Richard Barrett.