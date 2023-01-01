Megan Thee Stallion has been 'ugly crying' since her performance with Beyoncé

Megan Thee Stallion has admitted that she has been "ugly crying" since her recent performance with Beyoncé.

The 28-year-old musician took to TikTok on Tuesday night to admit that she has been emotional ever since the surprise performance with the music icon in Texas on Saturday.

Megan joined Beyoncé at her most recent Renaissance World Tour show in their shared hometown of Houston, Texas. The duo performed the hit song Savage (Remix feat. Beyoncé), which was featured in Megan's 2020 EP Suga.

"What's up y'all? It's your girl Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a, the hot girl coach! And b**ch I will never shut the f**k up, because I performed with Beyoncé!" she began in the TikTok video. "Y'all don't know how many times I have cried this weekend. Y'all don't understand Beyoncé is my idol. Like I really genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole heart. I got on this camo because I would go to f**king war behind Beyoncé."

The TikTok featured clips of Saturday's performance as well as snapshots of the rapper crying.

During the video, the WAP hitmaker dubbed herself the Love on Top singer's "number one fan" and added that she and her mum have been fans of Beyoncé for her "whole life".

She continued, "To get the opportunity to get on stage with the woman that I love, like the woman that is the woman of all the women - I was up there with Beyoncé. B**ch that got me f**ked up."

In a video that has been shared on social media of the pair's performance, Beyoncé could be heard telling Megan, "I love you, queen," to which Megan responded, "I love you, Beyoncé."