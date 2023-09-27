Rita Ora and James Arthur set for Hits Live Manchester 2023

Rita Ora and James Arthur are among the acts confirmed for Hits Live Manchester with Holiday Inn Express.

The pop stars - who briefly dated in 2013 - will play the AO Arena on November 25, alongside Busted, Lost Frequencies, Maisie Peters, Cian Ducrot, Calum Scott, and Tom Walker.

'Praising You' hitmaker Rita said: "I'll be having a big party! I just really want people to have a good time and dance. At Hits Live you just have to bang out the hits back-to-back, so it's a lot of fun. I can't wait!"

Busted, Tom Grennan, Becky Hill and more are set for the radio station's sister event, Hits Live Birmingham.

The annual music event is returning to the city's Resorts World Arena on November 24.

TikTok star Mae Stephens, who is making her Hits Live debut, said: "I’m so excited to get back on the stage and I’ve been told the Hits Live crowd is amazing so I can’t wait."

Anne-Marie, DJ Jax Jones, Calum Scott and Cian Ducrot are also on the bill.

‘Hits Radio Breakfast’ presenter Fleur East shared the line-up news on her show this morning (27.09.23) and is set to return to host the concerts.

She said: "Hits Live Birmingham is back! The crowds are always insane at Resorts World Arena and I can’t wait to introduce the incredible line-up of acts we have this year. I know they’re going to be bringing the vibes and it’s going to be an epic night. I will see you there!"

Tickets for Birmingham are on sale now from £53.40 at The Ticket Factory. For Manchester, tickets are available priced at £43.50 via Ticketmaster.