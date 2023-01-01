NEWS Bebe Rexha: 'I was so scared' Newsdesk Share with :





"I was so scared,” Bebe Rexha said about performing for the first time after the infamous phone incident.



On Friday, Bebe Rexha stopped by at the official Life is Beautiful Pool Party where Dave & Mahoney broadcasted live.



In June, a 27-year-old man flung a phone at Bebe Rexha while she was performing in New York City. According to NBC, the weaponized phone caused a brutal bruised eye. In a photo posted on social media, you can see that bandages adorned the area by her eyebrow.



When asked about what the experience was like after performing for the incident post-incident, she responded that it was initially scary. She found herself performing away from the crowd. But, her work ethic, dedication to her artistry and perseverance fought against those anxiety-riddled feelings to give her audience the stellar performance, beautiful dancing and stunning singing that she’s known for.

Bebe’s Life Is Beautiful Performance



Along with discussing her phone incident, Bebe also touched on some other things — such as teasing a special guest artist for her Life is Beautiful performance, which was happening that night on Friday, Sept. 22.

Rexha also talked about how she develops cohesiveness with her dancers and team. Dave mentioned that when he saw her perform a few months prior, he couldn’t help but notice how “in tune” she was with her dancers and that were was just this great comradery with her team. She responded saying that she works with people who are honest and talented. But, she also looks to developing a good relationship with her team where they’re having a good time and having “cohesiveness.”



Bebe’s “WOW” Moment

She also talked about working with Nicki Minaj and how amazing it was. Dave asked her what her “wow” moment was during her career. Working with Minaj taught her so much and it was truly a memorable project.

It was a gorgeous day, and Bebe’s energy was simply incredible. Her performance that night was equally as electric and sparkled with beautiful lyrics, punchy dance moves and more. Who was her special guest you may ask? Well, no other than Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Lines.