Ozzy Osbourne plans 'one more album' and another tour in 2024

Ozzy Osbourne is planning to record "one more album" before going back on tour in 2024.

The 74-year-old Black Sabbath legend - who has undergone a series of spinal operations after suffering a fall in 2019 - has undergone his "final surgery" and has some big plans for the coming year.

He told Metal Hammer magazine: "I’m getting myself fit. I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road."

Ozzy - who worked with Andrew Watt on both 2020's 'Ordinary Man' and last year's 'Patient Number 9' - has a studio at his home in the UK, and he is looking to get Watt back in there to work on some new material.

He added: "I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year. I want to take my time with this one!"

When it comes to his recovery from surgery and his fall, the 'Crazy Train' hitmaker admitted he is struggling to "get used to this mode of living".

He explained: "I’ve had all the surgery now, thank God. I’m feeling OK — it was just dragging on.

"I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong.

"I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great."

Back in July, Ozzy was forced to announced the "painful" decision to pull out of three day heavy metal festival Power Trip in California - where he was set to perform next month - due to health reasons, and he has been replaced by his friends in Judas Priest.

Ozzy - who has Parkinson's disease - previously admitted he didn't want to put on a "half-a****" performance for fans.

Announcing his decision to bow out of the festival, he wrote: "As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a****.”