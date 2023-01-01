Stevie Nicks announces 2024 US tour

Stevie Nicks has announced a run of shows in the United States for 2024.

The Fleetwood Mac singer, who is currently touring the country, confirmed seven more gigs in February and March.

The tour would kick off in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on 10 February, and wrap up in Arlington, Texas, on 9 March - where she would be co-headlining with Billy Joel.

Stevie has also enlisted the Piano Man singer in the cities of Baltimore, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

Last month, Stevie shared her thoughts on the TV series Daisy Jones & the Six, which is loosely based on her own life.

"Just finished watching for the second time," she wrote on Instagram. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me."

The star added that she wished fellow Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died in November 2022 at age 79, "could have seen it".

"She would have loved it," Stevie said.