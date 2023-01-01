Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry for taking the 'victim road'

Kelly Osbourne has criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a second time.

During a Tuesday episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the television personality reiterated her previous criticisms of the royal couple.

“I feel a certain level of disappointment because I feel like they had the opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change,” Kelly said on the podcast. “I get wanting to leave (the royal family), I get that, but then just leave.”

Calling Prince Harry a “t**t” for “whining” and “going down the victim road”, the singer and TV star insisted, “Don’t leave and give, like, ‘woe is me’ stories about how difficult it was… Life is hard for everybody.”

Kelly initially lambasted the duke and duchess during a June episode of her I’ve Had It podcast, when she accused Harry of “complaining” and told him to “suck it”.

She said at the time, “You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f**king Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the pope.”