Mick Jagger says having young children makes him feel 'relevant'

Mick Jagger has revealed having a young child makes him feel “relevant”.

The 80-year-old singer spoke about his family and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in a new interview with WSJ Magazine.

“I have this really wonderful family that supports me,” he explained. “And I have, you know, young children - that makes you feel like you’re relevant.”

Mick and Melanie have been dating since 2014 and share six-year-old son Deveraux.

He has seven other children ranging in age, with the oldest aged 52.

The Rolling Stones frontman also discussed social media and how it has become a “fact of life” for rumours to circle about his personal and professional life.

Mick also explained why he decided to go public and confirm his romance with former ballerina Melanie.

“People used to post stuff and everyone would think, whatever girl you’re standing next to… ‘Is that your new girlfriend?’ You know. But everyone knows now,” he said, as he referred to his relationship with 36-year-old Melanie.

While Mick has shared certain details about his life, other areas remain private.

“But there are boundaries I like to have,” he added.

The Rolling Stones recently confirmed the release of their first album of original music in 18 years.

Hackney Diamonds is due for release on 20 October, and will feature stars including Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga.