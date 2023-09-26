Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert film set for global release

Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert film will be released globally next month.

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' will play in over 100 countries from 13 October – the same day as the previously announced US, Canada and Mexico release.

The film was recorded over the first three nights that Taylor played at California's SoFi stadium last month and is directed by Sam Wrench – who has previously made concert films for Billie Eilish and Lizzo. It will be screened at every ODEON Cinemas location throughout the UK and Europe.

The film is being produced independently by Taylor Swift Productions and has a run time of 165 minutes – although it is unlikely to feature the entirety of the Eras tour setlist, which runs to 44 songs and lasts over three hours.

Tickets will go on sale at most participating international locations outside North America from Tuesday (26.09.23).

It will be Taylor's fourth concert film following the documentations of her albums 'Fearless', '1989' and 'Reputation' and a film of the only concert to promote the 2019 album 'Lover' – after the planned tour was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker also released the behind-the-scenes documentary 'Miss Americana' in 2020. It spanned 2018 and 2019 and featured Swift discovering her political voice, addressing her experience with body dysmorphia and her mother's cancer diagnosis.

The Eras Tour began in March and is expected to earn a record-setting $1 billion in sales – eclipsing Sir Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road concerts as the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Taylor's tour will resume in South America in November before heading to the UK in the summer of 2024.