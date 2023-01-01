Shakira charged with tax evasion for a second time

Shakira has been charged with tax evasion for a second time.

The Colombian pop star has been hit with another tax fraud case after allegedly failing to pay 6.7 million euros (£5.8 million) in tax on her income in 2018, authorities stated on Tuesday in Spain's latest fiscal allegations against the musician.

Shakira, 46, is alleged to have avoided paying the taxes by using an offshore company based in a tax haven, according to a statement from Barcelona prosecutors.

According to the statement, the Wherever, Whenever hitmaker has been notified of the charges in Miami, where she recently relocated to from Barcelona.

Shakira is already set to be tried in Barcelona for six counts of fraud in November. Prosecutors have alleged that she evaded paying 14.5 million euros (£12.6 million) in taxes.

She is reportedly facing up to eight years in prison as well as a large fine if convicted of the six counts of tax fraud.

During a recent interview with Elle, the hitmaker stated that she has "paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed the lawsuit."

She added, "But I'm confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor."

It first emerged that Shakira was facing a new tax probe linked to her tax returns in July 2022.

The Colombian singer moved to Miami earlier this year following her divorce from Spanish former professional soccer star Gerard Piqué. The pair split in June 2022 after 11 years of marriage. They share two children.