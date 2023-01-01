The Rolling Stones share snippet of Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder collaboration

The Rolling Stones have shared a snippet of Lady Gaga's vocals and Stevie Wonder's keys on their eagerly awaited collaboration 'Sweet Sounds Of Heaven'.

Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have joined forces with the pop megastar and the Motown legend on the track from their hotly anticipated album 'Hackney Diamonds'.

In the clip, Gaga belts out "I hear the sweet sounds of Heaven," followed by Mick requesting: "Play me something, Stevie."

And his signature soulful, jazzy playing can be heard.

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John are also featured on ‘Hackney Diamonds’, which is out on October 20.

The former Beatle plays bass guitar on 'Bite My Head Off' and the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker plays piano on 'Get Close' and 'Live by the Sword'.

Mick recently revealed the band's collaboration with former rival McCartney was unexpected.

Speaking on 'Q with Tom Power', he said: “Paul was in LA when we were recording and he was supposed to work with Andy one week.

“Andy had said, ‘I am working on this record and I will be on it for six months if I do nothing else.

“Andy said, ‘Why don’t we get Paul to come in?’. We suggested he played on this tune, and he really rocked it. We were all in a room together.

“It seemed so natural and Paul was so relaxed and he enjoyed it. John [Lennon] was a close friend of mine and he was so acerbic.

“Paul is a different kind of personality. We don’t see each other that much but we do text.”

The new record will feature late drummer and original member Charlie Watts - who died from cancer aged 80 in August 2021 - on two tracks, with replacement Steve Jordan playing on the other 10.

On ‘Live by the Sword’, the trio are backed by both Charlie and former bassist Bill Wyman, reuniting the original rhythm section of The Rolling Stones. The second song featuring Charlie is 'Mess It Up'.

So far, the lead single 'Angry' has been released.