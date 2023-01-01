Drake fires back and accuses Charlamagne Tha God of being 'obsessed' with him

Drake accused Charlamagne Tha God of being "obsessed" with him after he made out "nobody cared" about his collaboration with SZA.

After the exes released their collaboration 'Slime You Out' last week, the radio host - whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey - tried to make out that no one was interested in the rapper's latest song.

Speaking on the 'Brilliant Idiots' podcast, Charlamagne said: “Drake put out a song last Friday and nobody cared.

“It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday… That’s not Drake-like. He’s gonna be fine regardless.”

And reacting, Drake suggested the 'Breakfast Club' host is jealous of him.

In a since-deleted post on his Instagram Story, Drake fired back: “Are you ok Lenard?? You kinda weirding me out g.

“Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type s**t…whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya f******g goof.”

In 2020, the broadcaster used the same podcast to put down Drake.

He said: “Let me ask y’all a question: are we still in the Drake era?

“Or is radio such a prehistoric form of media that it hasn’t changed the temperature to what’s actually going on out here in these streets? It still feels like we’re in a Drake era. I don’t think we’re in a Drake era, I don’t think we’ve been in a Drake era for the past three or four years.”

It just so happens that 'Slime You Out' - which is from Drake's new album 'For All The Dogs' - has just made its debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

It marks the 'Rich Flex' rapper's 12th No. 1 in the US chart, just one below the late Michael Jackson.