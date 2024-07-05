Stormzy set for 2024 Formula One British Grand Prix performance

Stormzy is set to perform at the 2024 Formula One British Grand Prix.

The Grime superstar will play the world-famous Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Pete Tong will get the party started with his Ibiza Classics set alongside Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra on Saturday and Rudimental will close out the live music on Sunday.

The line-up for Thursday's Opening Concert is still to be revealed.

Nick Read, Silverstone’s Commercial Director, said: “Our long-term ambition has always been to establish Silverstone as a venue that attracts the biggest and best artists in the world to put on a spectacular show for the British fans.

“It’s an honour to announce Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental as the first names on our line-up for the 2024 British Grand Prix.

“We knew we had a massive job on our hands following the great success of this year’s music offering, so we are thrilled to be able to take things up another notch – with more huge global acts still to be announced!”

This summer's event saw performances from the likes of Calvin Harris, Tom Grennan, Cat Burns, and Black Eyed Peas.

Meanwhile, it looks like Calvin and Stormzy could have another thing in common as well as performing at the racetrack as the pair are reportedly planning to collaborate.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker hit it off with the DJ when he saw him behind the decks at Ibiza's Ushuaia when he jetted to the party island with friends in July as part of his 30th birthday celebrations, and now they're wanting to get into the recording studio together.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Stormzy’s admired Calvin for a long time. Both are huge fans of the dance capital, with Stormzy previously holding his #MerkyFestival at Ibiza Rocks. Stormzy’s been surprising everyone by dropping songs on almost a weekly basis.

“But so far, he hasn’t made it to the top spot with his collaborators. Ibiza is the perfect setting to let their creative juices come together. They’ll work on a project next time he’s there.”

The news comes a few weeks after Stormzy's producer, PRGRSHN, recently teased the follow-up to his November album 'This Is What I Mean', will be released "sooner rather than later.

He was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "We're always trying to stay creative and make new music.

"You might see him sooner rather than later, I'm not sure."

Tickets for the 2024 British Grand Prix are available via www.silverstone.co.uk/events/formula-1-british-grand-prix.