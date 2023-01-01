Britney Spears dances with knives in new Instagram video

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her dancing with knives.

Known for her dancing clips posted to her 42.1 million Instagram followers, 41-year-old Britney's new video saw the star wearing white bikini bottoms and an orange and white polka dot crop top as she energetically danced to music with a large knife in each hand.

During the filming, three dogs, including her new puppy Snow, walked into the shot though Britney appeared not to notice them and didn't break eye contact with the camera.

However, the pop star was quick to assure fans in the accompanying caption that the kitchen utensils were in fact fake and alluded to them being Halloween props.

"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today (three shoulder shrug emojis)!!! Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon (three monkey covering eyes emojis) !!!" she wrote.

A second video uploaded at the same time shows the Toxic hitmaker, who split from husband Sam Asghari in August, dancing barefoot in the same outfit but without the knives.

Hours later, Britney shared a new dancing clip with a change of outfit - this time wearing pink bikini bottoms and a white flute-sleeved crop top and high white boots.