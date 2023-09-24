Busted promise fans 'best album' they've ever heard after career spanning anniversary tour

Busted have promised fans the "best f****** album" they've ever heard when they head back into the studio.

The 'Year 3000' pop rockers - made up of Matt Willis, James Bourne and Charlie Simpson - are currently celebrating 20 years since they burst onto the scene with 'What I Go To School For', but they still feel "fresh" and inspired.

Speaking to the crowd at Manchester's AO Arena on Sunday (24.09.23), James said: "Even though we are celebrating our 20th anniversary, we were in a freezer for, like, 14 years.

"So, we're still fresh and we are gonna make the best f****** album you've ever f****** heard. It's gonna be our second number one album!"

Last week, the trio topped the charts for the first time with their 'Busted 2.0' greatest hits release, which featured re-recordings of their classic tracks both as a trio, and with special guests ranging from Hanson and You Me At Six to Wheatus and Neck Deep.

Matt added to the audience: "We decided, we're gonna go away and make the greatest hits, we're gonna re-record them because the idea of just re-releasing s*** you've already bought? F*** that!"

The band aren't going anywhere, and once their tour is complete, they'll be heading straight into the studio to work on their next collection of new songs.

Matt said: "That's what we're doing straight after this f****** tour, we're going back in the studio. You wanna hear a new record? Us too!"

The trio delighted fans in Manchester, coming to the stage after being introduced by Christopher Lloyd, who reprised his role as Doc Brown from 'Back To The Future'.

The career-spanning set kicked off with 'Air Hostess' and saw the band play fan favourites like 'What I Go To School For', 'Who's David?' and 'You Said No' alongside the likes of 'Meet You There'.

They were also joined by Hanson to perform 'MMMBop' and 'Sleeping With The Light On', while Doc Brown returned on screen at the end of the night to bring everyone into the 'Year 3000' for a triumphant end to a night as much about looking to the future as it was celebrating the past.