Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to let children remain in New York temporarily

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s children will remain in New York as the stars continue with their divorce battle.



According to documents filed in Manhattan on Monday and obtained by New York Post and People, the estranged couple’s two daughters must temporarily stay within the U.S. state.



The interim consent order also stated that Joe and Sophie had both consented to the temporary living arrangement involving three-year-old Willa and their 14-month-old, whose name has not been made public, but whose initials are listed as DMJ.



"The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order... prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court," the documents read, according to reports.



The stars are yet to comment on the arrangements.



The news comes after Sophie sued Joe last week and accused him of refusing to let their kids return to their “forever home” in England. The British actress also claimed he had withheld their passports.



Joe hit back and insisted their daughters had been born in the U.S. and had spent most of their time living there.



The singer filed for divorce from Game of Thrones star Sophie in September, after four years of marriage.



Divorce papers cited the relationship was “irretrievably broken”.



Joe and Sophie are set to appear in court on 3 October for a pretrial conference, but have the option to participate virtually.