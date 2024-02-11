Usher recalls call with Jay-Z about Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher has recalled the phone call from Jay-Z telling him that he landed the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

During an interview for Apple Music with Zane Lowe, Usher, who will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas in 2024, recalled a conversation he had with the Roc Nation founder after securing the coveted gig.

"(Jay) said, 'It's time, it's magic time.' You know, it's time for you to have that moment," Usher recalled of the phone call. "I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He's like, 'The Super Bowl.' I'm like, 'Oh', 'You're ready?' Absolutely, no question."

The Love in this Club hitmaker continued, "And it was like this was destined to happen. I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my residency for the last two years. The legacy, obviously, that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place.

"It's the City of Lights. You know, it's always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans. So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years."

It was announced that the singer would be performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Yeah! singer appeared alongside Kim Kardashian in a comedic video which was shared on social media to announce the big news.

Usher's performance at the prestigious sporting event will mark Roc Nation's fifth Super Bowl Halftime show under its partnership with the NFL, following Rihanna (2023), Dr. Dre and Friends (2022), The Weeknd (2021) and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020).

"This is the most grand stage to ever play on. Those 13 minutes (on stage) mean everything. It's been on my bucket list for a long time," Usher told Zane of the event.

The Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024.