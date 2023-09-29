Jungkook recruits Jack Harlow for new solo track 3D

Jungkook is set to release '3D' featuring Jack Harlow this week.

The BTS star teased his new solo song with a video teaser during his performance at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York at the weekend.

Big Hit Music later confirmed that the track with the 'First Class' hitmaker is dropping on Friday (29.09.23), whilst describing it as a “pop R'n'B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second and third dimensions.”

The label has also shared a series of visuals in promotion of the new tune.

The star recently released his debut solo single 'Seven' with American rapper Latto.

And he's set to release a "mini album" by November.

Speaking to his BTS bandmate Suga on his talk show 'Suchwita', Jungkook teased: “I have another single. And then, I’ll be releasing a small mini album by November."

Jungkook admitted it was challenging following up 'Seven'.

Asked if he's finished the collection, he confessed: “No. I have to start working on them now.

“I want a song like [‘Seven’] for my second single too, but I haven’t found it.”

Suga suggested he write Jungkook a song.

Jungkook went on to admit that if he didn't land on 'Seven', fans wouldn't have gotten his debut track for a while longer as he was enjoying his hiatus.

He admitted: “The moment I heard it, I was like ‘I have to do this’. Without the song ‘Seven’, I might’ve still been on a break right now.

“I was totally enjoying my time off, and this song got me started again.”

In a recent interview, Jungkook admitted his musical ambition is to become "more appreciated and be even better".

He told Weverse Magazine: "In a word: cool. That’s the whole reason I’m doing this. I want to be that kind of pop star someday – I want to be able to really experience that feeling...

“I hope the day comes that I can look at myself from a third-person perspective and give myself that kind of recognition.

"I’ll know I’m that kind of pop star once I can do that."