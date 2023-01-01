BLACKPINK star Jennie teases new solo song

BLACKPINK star Jennie has teased a new solo song.

The K-pop star - who shot to global superstardom as a member of the South Korean girl group - is set to release a new song that only she could release.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea and translated to English by Korea JoongAng Daily, she said: “I’m making a song that’s by Jennie, the most Jennie and something unique that is only Jennie’s."

Jennie recently teamed up with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on the track 'One Of The Girls' from their HBO series 'The Idol'.

And she released her debut solo single, 'Solo', back in 2018.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has rubbished a report that suggested Jennie and bandmate Jisoo - who are joined by Lisa and Rosé in the 'Pink Venom' group - are planning to launch their own "one-man agency".

The label also insisted that BLACKPINK's contract renewal negotiations are still ongoing.

The entertainment agency said in a statement: “Nothing has been confirmed regarding BLACKPINK’s contract renewals and their future activities."

It had been claimed that only Rosé was going to renew her contract with YG.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently marked their 7th anniversary by paying tribute to their loyal fan base.

The girls took to their respective Instagram accounts to thank their Blinks for making their dreams come true.

Rosé penned on Instagram alongside a series of snapshots of moments from their career so far: “Thank you, BLACKPINK for being such a blessing in my life. I have really been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist.

“Thank you, thank you and thank you a thousand times.”

Lisa wrote: “7 is one of my favorite numbers and I hope this year will be a lucky one for us. (sic)"

Jennie said: “I love us I love Blackpink I love Blinks. (sic)”

And Jisoo added to her account in two separate posts: "BLACKPINK is always in your area" and “Blinks, BLACKPINK forever."

The four-piece is the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with 'Ice Cream' in 2020, and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number one with their second studio album, 2022's 'Born Pink', which is the best-selling album of all time by a female act in South Korea and the first to sell over two million copies.