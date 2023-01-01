Keith Richards criticises pop and rap music

Keith Richards has revealed he isn't a fan of pop or rap music.

The Rolling Stones guitarist, 79, made the revelation in an interview with The Telegraph, telling the publication that while he enjoys listening to blues, jazz and classical, he dislikes pop and rap.

"I don't want to start complaining about pop music," he said. "It's always been rubbish. I mean, that's the point of it. They make it as cheap and as easy as possible and therefore it always sounds the same; there's very little feel in it."

Keith continued, "I like to hear music by people playing instruments. That is, I don't like to hear plastic synthesised muzak, as it used to be known, what you hear in ­elevators, which is now the par for the course."

On the subject of rap music, the rocker added, "I don't really like to hear people yelling at me and telling me it's music, AKA rap. I can get enough of that without leaving my house."

The Rolling Stones have been promoting the impending release of their first studio album in 18 years - Hackney Downs.

The album is set to mark the London band's first collection of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. It would also mark their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.