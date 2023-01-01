Ozzy Osbourne asked Corey Taylor if he could join Slipknot

Ozzy Osbourne once asked if he could become the 10th member of Slipknot, frontman Corey Taylor has revealed.



In a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, Corey reflected on the first time he met the Black Sabbath singer during the 1999 edition of Ozzfest.



"I was sitting at a table with Jack and Kelly and Sharon (Osbourne)," he recalled. "All of sudden, Ozzy comes bounding up: 'Sharon, can you help me with my earrings?' And Sharon goes, 'Ozzy, this is one of the members of Slipknot, it's Corey, he's the singer.'"



Corey continued, "He looks at me and goes, 'You're the guys with nine members? I wanna be number ten!' I was like, 'Dude, you're Ozzy, anything you want!' It was like meeting Superman."



Elsewhere in the interview, the Slipknot rocker also recalled meeting another of his musical heroes, Metallica.



"I've met them in so many phases of their career," Corey told the publication. "The first time was when they headlined over Slipknot at a show in the early 2000s. James (Hetfield) and Jason (Newsted) invited us into their dressing room to hang out, and we were in such awe of them that the only thing we could do was raid their food and drink."



"We were like these Dickensian street rats," the musician added, "drinking all their beer and stuffing our pockets. Those guys were watching us, rolling their eyes and laughing."