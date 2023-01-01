Taylor Swift fuels Travis Kelce romance rumours

Taylor Swift fuelled romance rumours by attending Travis Kelce’s NFL game on Sunday.

The Anti-Hero singer was caught on camera cheering loudly as she watched Travis’ team Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor looked to be fully engrossed in the game as she sat beside Travis’ mother Donna Kelce in one of the stadium's luxury suites.

The 33-year-old star proved herself to be a loyal Chiefs fan by sporting a red-and-white zipped jacket and white top. She also matched the team’s colours by rocking her signature bright red lipstick.

The singer was first romantically linked to the NFL sports star after he watched her Eras Tour concert at the Chief’s stadium.

Travis admitted he was so impressed by Taylor's performance that he asked to meet her backstage after the show, and joked about trying to give her his phone number.

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out,” Kelce revealed on an episode of his New Heights podcast in July. “Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Travis added to the romance speculation when he admitted he had invited her to watch a Chiefs' home game.

"It's hilarious how much traction this has gotten," he said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.'

"We'll see what happens in the near future."