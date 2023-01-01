NEWS Kenya Grace challenges Doja Cat in bid for first Number 1 single with 'Strangers' Newsdesk Share with :





In the week she releases fourth studio album Scarlet, Doja Cat could make it a straight month at Number 1 with Paint the Town Red. But, while she currently tracks for a fourth consecutive week at the top, Doja faces some tough competition from British breakout artist Kenya Grace.



Kenya Grace’s drum and bass-infused major label debut Strangers continues its speedy ascent up the Official Singles Chart, jumping one spot midweek to what could be a new peak (2). Might Kenya claim her first-ever UK Number 1 single on Friday?



Sussex-born singer-songwriter Tom Odell looks set to earn this week’s highest new entry, with Black Friday currently eyeing a Number 15 debut.



As blink-182 announce their ninth studio LP One More Time…, its title track could provide the rock group their highest-charting single in 19 years. ONE MORE TIME sits at Number 17 midweek.



Rising star Tyla looks set to break into the UK Top 20 for the first time with addictive Amapiano cut Water (20), as the track and its accompanying choreography challenge become a viral hit on social media.