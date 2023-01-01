Sean 'Diddy' Combs still has 'a lot of things' to do in his career

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has revealed that he still has "a lot of things" he wants to do in his career.

During an interview with Billboard, the 53-year-old made it clear that he still has many goals on his career to-do list after years of not releasing solo music.

"I'm a 26-year-old in a 53-year-old body," the I'll Be Missing You rapper told the publication with a laugh. "There are still a lot of things I want to do on my Diddy list. So yeah, I'm back. Just in my bag and having fun. Whenever it feels like work, I'll leave."

The music icon released his first solo album in 17 years, titled The Love Album: Off the Grid, on 15 September. Ahead of the release, he was honoured with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician said that his other focus is on "empowering Black minds".

"I'm about empowering Black minds, Black ideas, Black businesses. That's my focus," he stated. "I used to be looking for the next Biggie (The Notorious B.I.G.). Now I'm looking for the next entrepreneur that I can help support through resources and knowledge. My purpose has leveled up."

The rapper's Sean Combs Foundation recently donated $1 million (£800,400) to Jackson State University, which is a historically Black university. Additionally, he announced a $1 million investment fund in partnership with Earn Your Leisure founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to provide a practical model for economic empowerment in Black communities.