Maneskin launch their first US arena tour at Madison Square Garden

Måneskin brought their signature raucous live energy and electrifying production to a

SOLD OUT crowd at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden as part of their RUSH World Tour. The band’s high impact set included ‘Gossip’, ‘Supermodel’, ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’, the band’s brand new single ‘HONEY (are u coming?)’ and more from across their acclaimed career, as well as a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black’’ and Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” The tour continues across North America, South America, Australia, Japan, UK and Ireland.



“Måneskin continue to revive the genre, selling out Madison Square Garden… with three studio albums under their belt, the young rockers (David is the oldest at 24) are becoming a global phenom… there’s a strong sensuality to the music that harkens back to that forbidden appeal from the early days of rock ‘n’ roll with the intimacy ‘upped to 11’ during live shows. Subsequently, the band has amassed a dedicated global following,”

- Associated Press



“Maneskin Dazzle a Sold Out Crowd at Madison Square Garden - The recent VMA Award winners are one of rock ‘n’ roll’s new torchbearers The group has everything one could want in a rock band. Catchy hooks, fun lyrics, and a stage presence that’s dripping with sexiness. When you see them live, it’s not all too surprising their headlining arenas now (with no opening act)…. they proved all the doubters wrong last night. They stepped onto arguably the biggest stage in the world with poise and plenty of charisma. They weren’t just entertaining to watch, either. They sounded tight, and it was stripped down and simple – no extra frills, just a four piece rock band bringing the noise.

Come next festival season, Måneskin could very well be topping big rock festival bills” – Rock Revival



'Spirit of rock and roll returned to MSG as Måneskin continue world domination'

Maneskin kicked off their tour on Thursday playing a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York and made sure people remembered rock music never went away… There was also no mistaking the talent the band had, and Their acoustic set, which included a cover of Amy Winehouse's Back To Black shined… The energy was palpable in the venue and All ages came out” – U.S. Daily Mirror



“Måneskin Madison Square Garden concert review: Italian rock phenoms rise to U.S. challenge… the band has amassed 9 billion streams and… launched their largest U.S. tour to date Thursday night with a sold-out gig at Madison Square Garden…. Across the nearly two-hour performance — [Måneskin] rose to the occasion, throttling the crowd with hooky rock jams and an exceeding desire to connect… singles ‘Gossip’ and ‘Mammamia’ were particularly cheeky and fun, led by David’s serrated, unwavering vocal… there was a sincere sense of foreboding in the song construction of ‘Gasoline’ a track written in protest of the Russian-Ukraine conflict… the band can play [as] Raggi unloaded a torrent of searing solos…this was as purely loud as I’ve heard [Madison Square Garden] since Rage Against the Machine last summer- The Star-Ledger/NJ.com



2023 RUSH! World Tour Dates

September 23, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

October 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 3, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 6, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

October 13, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

October 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre SOLD OUT

October 20, 2023 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio De Los Deportes

October 24, 2023 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena

October 27, 2023 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 29, 2023 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena SOLD OUT

November 1, 2023 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

November 3, 2023 - San Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed SOLD OUT

November 20, 2023 - Brisbane, QLD - BCEC SOLD OUT

November 22, 2023 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion SOLD OUT

November 23, 2023 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena SOLD OUT

November 25, 2023 - Adelaide, SA - AEC Theatre SOLD OUT

November 27, 2023 - Singapore

December 2, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan SOLD OUT

December 3, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan SOLD OUT

December 5, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan SOLD OUT

December 7, 2023 - Kobe, Japan SOLD OUT

December 14, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena SOLD OUT

December 19, 2023 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

