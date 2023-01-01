Chrissy Teigen details vow renewal with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has detailed her recent vow renewal with John Legend.

The model, 37, reflected on her vow renewal with the All of Me hitmaker over the weekend, which marked their tenth wedding anniversary.

The pair celebrated the special day in Lake Como, Italy with their closest friends and family.

"It was really special," Chrissy told People. "Way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good. And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so f**king sweet and amazing."

However, the TV personality noted that the one person she didn't spend enough time with during the event was John.

"On those things, the person that you speak to the least is your husband," she quipped. "I'm like, I don't even remember him."

The model confessed that she originally wasn't keen on the idea of a vow renewal because the ceremony usually signals the end of a marriage in The Real Housewives reality show franchise.

"I didn't want it to be a vow renewal," she said. "I come from the world of Real Housewives and a vow renewal is the kiss of death, but I was like, 'Let's kiss it. Let's do it.'"

Chrissy added that although a quiet night in "means more" to her, John, 44, enjoys a good party.

"Bless him. God, he loves a party," she shared. "He loves a date night and he loves a party."

The pair, who met in 2006, tied the knot in 2013. They share four children; Luna, seven, Miles, five, Esti, nine months, and Wren, two months.