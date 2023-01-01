Zayn Malik celebrates daughter Khai's third birthday

Zayn Malik shared rare photos of his daughter Khai on Thursday to celebrate her third birthday.

The former One Direction singer, who shares Khai with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, posted a selection of images from Khai's birthday. The snaps showed Khai, whose face was covered by a snowflake emoji, enjoying her presents and birthday cakes.

Praising his young girl in the caption, Zayn wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known. Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone? my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life."

In the comments, Zayn's former bandmate Louis Tomlinson posted, "Happy birthday Khai!!"

Earlier this week, model Gigi shared photos from her birthday celebration with Khai as well as throwback snaps of the youngster as a baby.

"Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life," she captioned the post.

Gigi and Zayn dated on and off between 2015 and 2021. In July, he said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that they have a "really good" co-parenting relationship.