Doja Cat defends Scarlet album cover artwork

Doja Cat has defended her cover artwork for her new album Scarlet.

The 27-year-old rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday to respond to criticism over the cover artwork just hours before the release of the new album.

The artwork features a realistic-looking drawing of two spiders with their legs intertwined against a plain white background.

"The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot," Doja wrote on X/Twitter, responding to a fan who criticised the artwork, calling it "ugly".

The performer continued, "The two spiders signify conquering your fear. None of my album covers had meaning until this album."

Doja then noted that she used to make decisions based on pleasing others - but she doesn't anymore.

"You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don't care anymore about satisfying you," she wrote.

Doja gave a nod to the spooky album cover art at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month. She attended the annual event wearing a revealing white spider-web dress.

The original album artwork, unveiled in late August, depicted a magenta spider staring at a drop of blood on a white background. However, the illustration was identical to the artwork on an album by German metal band Chaver. Doja subsequently updated hers.

Scarlet, Doja's fourth studio album, features her chart-topping single Paint the Town Red as well as tracks including Attention and Demons.