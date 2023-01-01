NEWS Doja Cat notches up third week on top with 'Paint the Town Red' Newsdesk Share with :





Doja Cat paints the Official Singles Chart red as she secures a third consecutive week at the summit.



Paint the Town Red retains its reign at Number 1 as the rapper and singer releases her fourth studio album Scarlet. The most-streamed track of the past seven days, the single racks up 6.2 million UK streams. But a breakthrough British artist is hot on Doja’s heels.



South Africa-born, Southampton-raised singer-songwriter and producer Kenya Grace vaults up the chart with Strangers this week. Joining a drum and bass renaissance, Kenya’s major label debut is up nine to a new Top 5 peak (3). Could it keep up the pace and challenge for the Number 1 spot next week?



It’s another new peak for cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe’s Prada today, too, with the dance banger up one (4).



Tate McRae’s noughties-inspired viral hit greedy is the week’s highest new entry landing straight in at Number 8, earning the Canadian singer-songwriter her third UK Top 10 single. Prior to this, Tate saw similar success with 2020 breakout track You Broke Me First (3) and 2022 Tiësto team-up 10:35 (8).



Rounding out the Top 10, Drake and SZA’s much-anticipated collaboration Slime You Out debuts at Number 10. The latest cut lifted from Drake’s upcoming LP For All the Dogs becomes his 41st UK Top 10 single to date, and SZA’s fourth.



Meanwhile, SZA’s Snooze vaults an impressive 30 spots to a new best of Number 18, thanks, in part, to a new acoustic version of the track featuring Justin Bieber.



Burna Boy’s current Official Afrobeats Chart Number 1 City Boys, lifted from his recent chart-topping LP I Told Them…, is also on the ascent. The single’s up one to a brand-new peak (22).



Rising Johannesburg-born Afrobeats star Tyla makes her UK Top 40 debut with Water at Number 24. Showing huge crossover appeal, the track’s already made waves on the Official Afrobeats Chart, where it currently sits inside the Top 5 (3).



Elsewhere, drum and bass pioneers Chase & Status team up with Cambridge producer Hedex and rapper ArrDee on brand-new entry Liquor & Cigarettes (31). It becomes Hedex’s first-ever Top 40 placing, Chase & Status’s 11th and ArrDee’s ninth.



DNA (Loving You) earns Billy Gillies and Hannah Boleyn their first-ever respective Top 40 entries, up 10 to a new best (33).



After scoring a Top 40 album with his self-titled debut earlier this month, Oklahoma-based country star Zach Bryan lands his first Top 40 single with Kacey Musgraves collaboration I Remember Everything. The track climbs 10 to a new peak of Number 35.



Turno, Skepsis and Charlotte Plank’s Rave Out also elevates to new highs this week (37). It becomes Plank’s second Top 40 single to date, following Rudimental and Vibe Chemistry collaboration Dancing is Healing (5).



Finally, lightning strikes twice for Zara Larsson and David Guetta, who claim a second collaborative Top 40 single with On My Love (37). The pair’s last team-up, This One’s for You, was a hit in 2016 (16). On My Love becomes Guetta’s 46th UK Top 40 single so far, and Zara’s 12th.