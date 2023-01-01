Lizzo accepts Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award amid lawsuit controversy

Lizzo accepted the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday amid her current lawsuit controversy.

The musician was recognised at the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) gala in Los Angeles on Thursday just hours after she was hit with a second lawsuit which accuses her of fostering a hostile work environment.

Lizzo skipped the red carpet portion of the event, however, she took to the stage at The Beverly Hilton after an introduction by her Big Grrrl dancers.

"Black Music Action Coalition, y'all really are about that action. Thank you so much for this, because I needed this right now," the Juice singer told the audience. "God's timing is always on time! I didn't write a speech because I don't know what to say in times like these."

She continued, "It's easy to do the right thing when everybody's watching you, and it's what you do in those moments when nobody's watching that defines who you are. And I'm going to continue to be who I am, no matter who's watching. I'm going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people, because they deserve it. I'm going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it."

The pop singer added, "And, I'm going to continue to put on and represent safe spaces for fat Black women, because that's what the f**k I do!"

Earlier that day, Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit by her former wardrobe designer Asha Daniels. Asha, who worked during her most recent tour, filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, and her tour manager Carlina Gugliotta in a Los Angeles court.

The lawsuit included claims of disability discrimination, sexual harassment, illegal retaliatory termination and assault, among other claims.

Lizzo's legal team subsequently insisted it was "a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit".

The legal action comes less than two months after Lizzo was sued by three of her former dancers, who accused her of sexual, racial, and religious harassment, creating a hostile work environment and more.