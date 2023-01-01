Shakira believed in 'till death do us part' before Gerard Piqué split

Shakira believed in "till death do us part" before splitting from Gerard Piqué in 2022.

During a new interview with Billboard, the Colombian hitmaker opened up about her split from her former long-time partner.

"My priority was my home, my family. I believed in 'till death do us part.' I believed that dream, and I had that dream for myself, for my children," Shakira told the publication.

The pair, who were together for over 11 years before their separation, share two sons; Milán, 10, and Sasha, eight.

The Waka Waka singer admitted that she had hoped to have a relationship similar to her parents, who have been together for 50 years.

"They love each other like the first day, with a love that's unique and unrepeatable," Shakira gushed. "So I know it's possible."

Shakira reflected on her time with the former soccer star, confessing that she had sacrificed her music career while living in Barcelona, Spain with her family.

"The thing is, I was dedicated to him. To the family, to him. It was very difficult for me to attend to my professional career while in Barcelona," she said. "I couldn't leave my children and just go somewhere to make music outside my house. It was hard to maintain the rhythm."

Following the breakup, Shakira moved to Miami, where she has been recording new music. She also plans to embark on a tour in 2024.