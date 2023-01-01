NEWS Take That: 'It feels like we’re looking upwards' Newsdesk Share with :





Take That were on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 this morning.



They spoke about the brand new track which dropped at midnight last night, their new album and revealed A BRAND NEW TOUR in 2024, kicking off in Sheffield in April and going to Wales, Scotland, Ireland and England until the middle of June. And a special guest joining them for the whole tour is ‘our friend’ Olly Murs revealed Gary. They revealed when tickets go on sale next week.



Gary Barlow said, “New music, it is exciting, we’ve been together for 33 years now so it’s like, ‘what’s next, how do we sound in 2023?’. There’s nothing more we love than going into a studio and going ‘who are we now, how does our music sound now when it comes out’ and it feels fresh and it feels exciting and it feels like we’re looking upwards. We’re at a nice time of life where we’re hopeful and there’s a lot of light in this music and we’re very excited for our audience to hear it, always.”



This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland. They will be joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.